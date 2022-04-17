$0.35 EPS Expected for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pampa Energía.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 188,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

