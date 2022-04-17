$0.37 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after buying an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

