$0.38 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

