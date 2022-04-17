-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 101,196 shares of company stock worth $228,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

