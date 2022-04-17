$0.41 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

