$0.45 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,682. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.92 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $12,323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after buying an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

