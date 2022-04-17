$0.45 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Transcat reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $77.54 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $583.10 million, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

