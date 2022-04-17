$0.50 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

