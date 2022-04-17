-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $3,719,791.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,607,498.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 561,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

