-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,098. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

