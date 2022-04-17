$0.63 EPS Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 606,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

