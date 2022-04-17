$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,027,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

