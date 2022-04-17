$0.71 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.76. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

EEFT stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.52. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

