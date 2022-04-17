$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.52 million.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

QGEN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,943. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

