$0.76 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.