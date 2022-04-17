$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 47.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

