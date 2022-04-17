$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.07. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,638 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 330,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,116. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.