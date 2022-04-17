$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.07. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,638 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 330,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,116. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

