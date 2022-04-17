-$0.89 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 225,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.