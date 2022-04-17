$0.93 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 113,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $69,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

