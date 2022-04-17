$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $989.70 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA also posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,842,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. 887,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,640. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

