$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $929.90 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after buying an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

