$1.08 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Argo Group International posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

ARGO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. 97,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -276.25 and a beta of 0.98. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

