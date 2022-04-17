$1.11 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $75.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

