$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 2,176,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

