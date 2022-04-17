$1.17 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $2.55. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 83,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

