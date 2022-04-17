$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $978.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 266,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $17,156,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

