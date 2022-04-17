$1.22 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. 167,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

