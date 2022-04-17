$1.24 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

