$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $1.85 million. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $14.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Novan stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 101,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.