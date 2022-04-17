$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. 1,697,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

