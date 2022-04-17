$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $11.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.68. The stock had a trading volume of 268,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,060. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.51.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

