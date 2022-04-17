-$1.45 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.18).
Shares of TPTX stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. 1,254,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,960. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.04. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.
In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
