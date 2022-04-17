$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.41. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.08. 7,453,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.41. The company has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.