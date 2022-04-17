$1.53 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

