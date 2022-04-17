$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE MSI traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 575,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,202. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

