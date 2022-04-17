$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.70. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $9.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

