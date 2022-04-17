$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.68. NICE posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 228,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NICE has a 12-month low of $199.32 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

