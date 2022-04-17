$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

JXN opened at $43.51 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $439,049,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,316,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,618,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

