$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.21. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $138.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

