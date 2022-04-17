$1.95 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.04. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

