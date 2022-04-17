$100.62 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to post $100.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.22 million and the highest is $101.02 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $407.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. 612,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 73,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

