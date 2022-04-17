$117.18 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to report sales of $117.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.88 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $67.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

