$119.42 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will post $119.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.74 million. BlackLine reported sales of $98.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $522.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 257,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,944. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

