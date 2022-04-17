$152.50 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will report sales of $152.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.77 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $153.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $604.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 836.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.