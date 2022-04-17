$157.21 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $157.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.10 million and the lowest is $150.31 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $130.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $680.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $683.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $610.80 million, with estimates ranging from $600.12 million to $629.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $14,443,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,385,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 337,902 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,878,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

