$157.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $158.49 million. Bill.com posted sales of $59.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $598.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.20 million to $600.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $805.09 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $855.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.33. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

