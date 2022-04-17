$16.05 Million in Sales Expected for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to announce $16.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.89 million and the highest is $16.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $67.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.12 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $74.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover USCB Financial.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USCB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

USCB opened at $14.28 on Friday. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USCB Financial (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.