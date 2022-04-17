1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of 1847 stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581. 1847 has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

