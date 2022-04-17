1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of 1847 stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581. 1847 has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
1847 Company Profile (Get Rating)
