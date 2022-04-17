1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.
A number of research firms have commented on ONEM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
ONEM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,152,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $45.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 347,954 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $636,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
