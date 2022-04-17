$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.55. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.82. The company had a trading volume of 458,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,698. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

